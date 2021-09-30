The 10 Best New Streaming Movies to Watch in October.

October is set to be another banner month for original films released on streaming services.

Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Apple, Hulu, and HBO are all stepping up to the plate with a fantastic selection of original films that are only available on their own streaming platforms.

This Halloween, Amazon is delivering its own brand of spooky offers, but those who aren’t into horror will find plenty of other options.

Netflix’s The Guilty premieres on October 1st.

Joe Baylor, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, is a 911 call operator who tries to save a woman in dire peril over the phone. The suspense unfolds over the course of one morning, as secrets are revealed and not everything appears to be as it appears.

Netflix will release Diana: The Musical on October 1st.

Diana: The Musical is a monumental musical event that brings us face to face with one of the twentieth century’s most captivating individuals. The Netflix version was filmed on Broadway in the summer of 2020 with no crowd in attendance.

The musical has actors portraying Princess Diana, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Charles, and Queen Elizabeth II, among others.

Disney+’s Black Widow premieres on October 6th.

Although not new to Disney+, Black Widow is set to become a lot more affordable for subscribers. The premier access price for Scarlett Johansson’s standalone Marvel film, which was originally distributed in theaters and on streaming platforms at a premium cost, has now been eliminated, and you can see it for free.

Welcome to the Blumhouse, Amazon Prime Video, October 1 & 8.

This is technically not one film, since producer Jason Blumhouse has released four horror films on Amazon Prime Video. October kicks out with two horror films, followed by two more on October 8th, just in time for Halloween.

On October 1, a malevolent person threatens the people of a low-income neighborhood in Bingo Hell, while a teenage girl fights a horde of lethal vampires in Black as Night.

A week later, an expecting couple moves into a shady new Madres neighborhood, and an evil power preys on the vulnerable residents of a pleasant nursing facility in The Manor.

Justin Bieber: Our World will be available on Amazon Prime Video on October 8th.

Justin Bieber: Our World follows one of the biggest pop artists in the world as he prepares for his New Year’s Eve performance. This is a condensed version of the information.