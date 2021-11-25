The 10 Best New Movies to Stream This December on Streaming Services

This Christmas, streaming platforms are offering audiences the gift of large blockbuster movies.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Timothée Chalamet all have new films coming out in December, and that’s just in one. In addition, Netflix, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime Video feature new films from Benedict Cumberbatch, Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves, Mahershala Ali, and Nicole Kidman.

Here’s The Washington Newsday’s breakdown of this month’s huge exclusive releases, along with our top ten movies to watch in December 2021.

Netflix will release The Power of the Dog on December 1st.

Jane Campion’s most recent film is a Western drama based on the same-named novel by Thomas Savage. The evil Phil Burbank, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, terrorizes his brother’s new bride, Kirsten Dunst.

The Netflix original has already sparked Oscar chatter, marking a career shift for Cumberbatch and his youthful co-star Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Disney+, December 3 — Diary of a Wimpy Kid

The fifth Diary of a Wimpy Kid film also acts as a reboot and the franchise’s first animated film. It’s a re-adaptation of the first book in the series, and it’s also slated to kick off a new age of Wimpy Kid films, with a remake of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules in the works.

Netflix will release a mixtape on December 3rd.

Julie Bowen of Modern Family stars in this touching family comedy about a little girl who wants to learn more about her deceased parents through the music of a mixtape she discovers.

Beverly Moody, a 12-year-old girl on a mission, is played by Gemma Brooke Allen, while Bowen plays her grandma, who finds it too unpleasant to discuss the subject.

Netflix releases The Unforgivable on December 10th.

Sandra Bullock is put to the test in this American adaptation of a British television show. Bullock portrays a woman who has been released from prison and is striving to rebuild her life, but she is still dealing with the ramifications of her previous misdeeds.

In this dramatic drama, Viola Davis, Jon Bernthal, and Vincent D’Onofrio all star.

Netflix releases The Hand of God on December 15th.

On December 15, Netflix will release The Hand of God, an Oscar contender from Italy. The film explores the highs and lows of existence in a foreign language. This is a condensed version of the information.