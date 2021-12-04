The 10 Best Mini Christmas Trees for Creating a Winter Wonderland in Your Apartment

A statuesque tree surrounded by piles of presents and delighted guests at home says “Christmas” like nothing else.

However, with living space at a premium these days, many individuals may not be able to put up a traditional Christmas tree this year.

However, there is aid on the way, as many merchants now carry a wide range of little trees that are better suited for bringing festive happiness to smaller rooms, nooks, and alcoves during the holiday season.

Continue reading to learn about some fantastic little Christmas trees that can turn even the tiniest places into winter wonderlands.

1. Faux Snowy Pine Trees That Have Been Pre-Lit

“Easy, uncomplicated, and no extra tinsel to get tangled up in—holiday decorating is made serene and bright with our pre-lit pine tree,” Pottery Barn writes in its product description.

“For a Christmas touch, the base is draped in rustic burlap, and the needles and pine cones are sprinkled with imitation snow, which delicately diffuses the glistening lights.”

$129-$179

GET IT HERE.

2. Artificial Christmas Tree ‘Black Tinsel’

This Amazon-exclusive National Tree Company masterpiece is four feet tall with a 24-inch base diameter and includes hundreds of hand sculpted branch tips to form full-bodied, lifelike branches.

“Features 70 white lights that keep glowing even when a bulb goes out,” according to the factory description. Before packaging, the lights are strung on the tree, making set-up easier and more convenient.

“This tree comes with pre-attached, hinged limbs that drop down for easy set-up and fold back up for easy storage.” Peel back the branches and draw the tips apart for 45 to 60 minutes to correctly shape the tree.” $34.99 GET IT HERE. 3. Artificial Potted Plant from Ikea This 12cm tall fake potted Christmas tree looks very genuine and is great for both indoor and outdoor use.

“Not just youngsters dream of a dazzling Christmas,” Ikea said in a statement. Different colors, materials, styles, and sizes of our Christmas trees bring out the child in everyone. Make a spectacular mash-up or stick to a theme.” $12 GET IT HERE. 4. Potted Faux Blue Spruce Trees that have been pre-lit “Aglow in festive lights, these artificial spruce trees are a bright idea for uncomplicated holiday décor,” Pottery Barn says in the product description.

“With realistic features and dense blue-green needles, This is a condensed version of the information.