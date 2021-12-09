‘That’s Abuse,’ says the internet, defending the woman who stopped cooking after her husband yelled, ‘Hurry Up!’

Many people are gearing up for the rest of the Christmas season now that Thanksgiving is past. According to YouGov, 48 percent of women perform “all” or “most” of the cooking on Thanksgiving Day. That’s a lot of strain when compared to men’s 31%. For some, the agony of Thanksgiving Day is still fresh in their minds.

Jhonwickgal, a Reddit user, reported to the “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic about an incident involving her spouse and his family.

“I (33f, wfh employment) and my husband (37m, military service) have been married for a year. “We were in a long-distance relationship, and I’d only seen his family a few times,” she wrote in the now-viral thread.

Her husband’s family intended to join them this year because she wasn’t “allowed” to help with Thanksgiving until they were officially married, she added.

“I was glad to make Thanksgiving turkey for the family,” she remarked, “but the problem is that anytime we have visitors around, I’m the one cooking.” “My spouse” appears in the kitchen every few minutes, actually shouting things like “How are we doing?” and “The chicken isn’t done yet?” ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go ‘You’re too slow!’ and ‘Move quicker!’ AND ‘COME ON LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO LETS According to the woman, this behavior causes her so much stress that she becomes hurt as a result of the strain. He did all of the above on Thanksgiving Day, and then some.

“‘FOLKS ARE GETTING HUNGRY!’ he kept shouting in the kitchen. ‘WHAT’S TAKING YOU SO LONG?’ followed by a full-throated ‘COME ON, LET’S GO!’ HURRY UP LETS GO!’ and ‘LETS GO!’ ‘MOVE!’ she exclaimed. “His mother offered to assist, but I thanked him and informed him that if he didn’t stop, I would stop cooking, and he responded with an expected ‘4 MORE MINUTES LET’S GO LET’S GO!’ “I come to a halt, turn off the oven, and tell him I’m done cooking,” she added. He begins to argue with me, claiming that I cannot quit in the middle of a task, but I apologize to the family and. This is a condensed version of the information.