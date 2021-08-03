That Gene Hackman photo that went viral is actually two years old.

Gene Hackman hasn’t acted in a film since 2004, leaving fans of The French Connection and The Royal Tenenbaums wondering what the two-time Academy Award winner will be doing in 2021.

This week, cinema historian James L. Neibaur’s Twitter feed seemed to provide an explanation.

“Gene Hackman retired from performing 17 years ago, but had this latest photo taken to demonstrate he is alive and well at 91, and residing in New Mexico,” he said with a photo of Hackman. He rides his bike every day and keeps himself busy with hobbies and friends.”

However, a Google reverse image search revealed that the image was actually a cropped version of a May 2019 Facebook image.

The photo was shared on the Official Pix Facebook page, a firm that sells signed photos and memorabilia from celebrities.

The firm shared photos of the renowned actor signing images with a member of the Official Pix Team in 2019.

We can see him signing photographs from Unforgiven, the film that won him his second and final Academy Award in 1993, in one shot.

After Twitter users brought it up to him, Neibaur admitted that the photo was from 2019. “I was informed that this photo was taken two years ago, when he was a young, svelte 89, and I can’t alter the post, so I’m posting this tweet to clarify,” he wrote. It’s really fantastic that Mr. Hackman is still alive and thriving, with so many adoring fans.”

The portrait, however, is the most recent of Hackman’s to be made public, as the actor has kept a low profile since his retirement.

Hackman has only worked on a few projects since his last feature, Welcome to Mooseport, was released in 2004. He most recently narrated the 2017 documentary We the Marines, in which he served as a Marine from the ages of 16 to 19.

