Thanksgiving Schedules for the NFL, NBA, and NHL: A Complete List of Sports to Watch Over the Weekend

Whether you’re a fan of football, basketball, or hockey, there’s plenty of athletics to watch on TV over Thanksgiving holiday.

NFL, NBA, and NHL games are being staged across the country, with some taking place on Thanksgiving Day itself and the majority taking place over the weekend.

There are plenty of contests to watch, so The Washington Newsday has put up a detailed list to save you time scrolling between the stations.

To save you time and effort, here’s what to watch, when to watch it, and where to watch it.

Over Thanksgiving Weekend, there will be NFL games.

Three NFL games will be televised live on television on Thanksgiving Day, as has been the norm for the past fifteen years. This year, on November 25th, we’ll see: On FOX (12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT), the Bears take on the Lions. Raiders against. Cowboys (4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT) on CBS On NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT, the Bills take on the Saints. Following that, the remaining Week 12 games will be played on Sunday, November 28, with one game on Monday night football. The following are the Sunday matchups: Buccaneers vs. Colts (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT) on FOX Eagles at Giants on FOX (1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT)Jets at Texans on CBS (1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT)Eagles at Texans on FOX (1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT) Panthers vs. Dolphins (1:00 p.m. ET /10:00 a.m. PT)Titans vs. Patriots (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)Steelers vs. Bengals (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)Falcons vs. Jaguars (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT) Chargers at. Broncos (3:05 p.m. ET/12:05 p.m. PT) on CBS FOX (3:25 p.m. ET / 12:25 p.m. PT) has the Rams taking on the Packers. On FOX (3:25 p.m. ET / 12:25 p.m. PT), the Vikings take on the 49ers. On NBC at 8:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. PT, the Browns take on the Ravens. On Monday, November 29, there will be only one game on Monday Night Football: On ESPN at 8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT, the Seahawks take on the Washington Redskins. Over the Thanksgiving Weekend, there will be NBA games. Unlike the NFL, the NBA does not play games on Thanksgiving Day; instead, the action begins the next day. There will be plenty of action to see this weekend, with 25 Week 6 games taking place from Friday through Sunday.

