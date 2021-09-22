Thanks to TikTok, this classic Clinique lipstick has sold out.

After becoming popular on TikTok, a lipstick that TikTok users claim matches everyone has sold out in various stores.

Despite the fact that it is not a new product, Clinique’s Almost Lipstick in the shade Black Honey has taken TikTok by storm.

On Instagram, the hashtag #cliniqueblackhoney has received almost 19 million views.

This is all you need to know about the limited-edition colour.

Clinique’s Black Honey Lipstick: What Is It?

In fact, the shade was initially launched in 1971.

Because of its ability to compliment most skin tones, it was dubbed the “black turtleneck for the lips” by Carolyn Dawkins, senior vice president and global chief marketing officer at Clinique, according to CNN Business.

@mikaylanogueira

I had no idea this would go viral, but I am so glad it did. original sound – Mikayla Nogueira @Kensington #makeup #beauty #36SecondsOfLightWork #lifeisgooddance

Though it appears dark in the tube, the color on the lips after application is a translucent berry tone.

It was originally marketed in a glass jar to resemble a honeypot, but in 1989, it was relocated to the Almost Lipstick line, which provides sheer, glossy color, and sold in a standard lipstick tube.

According to fashion website NYLON, before its viral success on TikTok, it was already a cult favorite as Clinique’s number one selling lipstick, with one sold per minute.

It first appeared in videos on the app a few months ago.

“Listen, I’m not going to lie to you, I was utterly astonished when this went viral,” makeup artist Mikayla Nogueira said in a video earlier in September, stitching a video by 21-year-old TikTok user @kensnation.

“When I worked at Ulta Beauty, I used to sell at least one of these a day because it’s been around for decades and is a cult classic for Clinique.

“To be absolutely honest, the audience that buys this is usually a mature older woman, so seeing a younger woman utilizing it on TikTok is fascinating to me.”

“It looks wonderful on everyone,” she added after demonstrating the color on her own lips.

Nogueira's video has over 11 million views and 2.1 million subscribers.