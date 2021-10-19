Thanks to ‘Five Star’ Motel Recipe Videos, a homeless mother is saving for an apartment.

Thanks to a series of cooking videos shared on social media, a homeless mother of two claims she has made great progress toward rehousing her family.

Celine Villegas, according to YourTango, rose to celebrity on TikTok as Motel Meals, where she serves up meals she claims is “five star” quality at inexpensive pricing.

Her movies feature a variety of stunning and simple-to-follow recipes prepared in her motel kitchen.

Her debut video, which shows how to prepare a traditional spaghetti bolognese for about $8, has been viewed over 100,000 times, and she’s only getting started.

Her homemade chicken parmesan recipe and a video on how to create nachos with red rice have each received over 300,000 views. Here’s where you can find the parmesan recipe: @motelmeals Thank you for your love and support in assisting my children, and please read my bio. #fyp #fyp #chickenparmesan #homelessmom #foodtiktok #CinderellaMovie original sound – vrywvy #fyp #fyp #chickenparmesan #homelessmom #foodtiktok Another video showing how to make real tacos has been viewed 400,000 times, while her most popular video is a spaghetti recipe that has been viewed over 5.2 million times. Foodies and families looking for low-cost recipe ideas have flocked to the videos.

“One thing people need to understand is that a mom is going to come through no matter what,” wrote RawAttack15 under one of her videos. “This appears to be fantastic.” “Even if you don’t have a home of your own, you make sure your kids get a meal, and that matters,” a 2K20 player concurred. Thank you for being such a wonderful mother.” Villegas’ TikTok posts have also been a source of cash for her, with the mother-of-two including a link to a GoFundMe page in her profile.

Villegas describes herself and her two children as “currently homeless and temporarily sleeping at a motel in Los Angeles” on the fundraising page.

She claims she created the page because she "cannot afford to keep paying."