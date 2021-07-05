Thanks to a world-first surgery involving magnets, a two-year-old boy can now eat.

In a world first, surgeons utilized magnets to repair an issue in the swallowing tube between his mouth and stomach, allowing the 2-year-old youngster to eat and swallow.

Henryk Deneen was born with esophageal atresia, a disorder in which a portion of the tube connecting the mouth and the stomach (the esophagus) is missing.

The newborn will have a disconnected upper and lower esophagus instead of a full swallowing tube. They are unable to transmit food from their lips to their stomach as a result of this.

Deneen had a severe case of the “long-gap” type of the birth abnormality, in which a large piece of the esophagus is missing.

He was likewise substantially pre-term, having been born at 33 weeks. According to The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, Deneen spent the first 182 days of his life in the newborn intensive care unit.

To repair the gap, doctors at Montreal Children’s Hospital moved a section of his stomach into his chest and used magnets to pull the stomach closer to his esophagus.

“The concept is that if you have a too big of a gap, you insert magnets at each end and let them stretch the tissue and attract until they finally oppose and pull the tissue together,” Dr. Sherif Emil, director of pediatric surgery at Montreal Children’s Hospital, told CTV National News.

His mother Joy Deneen said in an article for The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation that the procedure took 12 hours. He was drugged for days after being intubated.

Doctors in Italy devised a stent that the team sought to utilize to assist Henryk Deneen recuperate, and experts at the hospital collaborated with them. They required their help recreating the stent, which had been rejected in Canada.

Doctors discovered that the surgery was working as expected after two weeks.

“The day they [the magnets]did come together, it was just the most beautiful emotional day, a day I won’t forget,” Joy Deneen told CTV.

“It’s miraculous to me,” she said. It wasn’t a given that he’d be able to eat by mouth, so the fact that he’s two and able to eat a small piece of birthday cake is incredible.”

