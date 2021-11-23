Teyana Taylor is ‘proud but not surprised’ that Iman Shumpert won ‘Dancing With the Stars.’

Teyana Taylor is ecstatic with her husband Iman Shumpert’s triumph on Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars finals.

Shumpert played in the final round of the TV competition against JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots, and Cody Rigsby, becoming the first NBA player to reach the final and win the program by lifting the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

The sportsman astonished judges with his cha cha and foxtrot fusion dance and high-octane freestyle, both of which he and his professional partner Daniella Karagach received a flawless 40 out of 40 for.

And after Shumpert’s deft moves helped him win the public vote and so be proclaimed the winner, Taylor took to Instagram to congratulate him.

“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!!” Taylor wrote with photos and clips from Shumpert’s time on the show, including the moment host Tyra Banks announced him as the winner.

"THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!!" Taylor wrote with photos and clips from Shumpert's time on the show, including the moment host Tyra Banks announced him as the winner.

Congratulations, @imanshumpert and @daniellakaragach! I'm proud, but not surprised!!! YES, YES, YES, YES, YES, Exactly as you should! BEAUTIFULLY DESERVED!! Thank you for believing in one another, for murdering that s*** every week, and, most importantly, for foot working that mutha f****** mirror ball home!!!!!! PERIOD!" Guys, congrats!!! [emojis of a heart and a fire]Thank you, @dancingabc, and all of your fans and friends who VOTEDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD You are greatly admired. [emojis of folded hands]." Among the happy comments, Shumpert responded to Taylor's post with the following comment: "I love u…so much… I'll see you again soon! [emoji of heart eyes]" "[weeping face, trophy emojis]" answered dancer Karagach in an email to Taylor. [purple heart emoji]I can't thank you enough for your love and support." "Congratulations to these Mirrorball CHAMPS, @imanshumpert and @DKaragach!! #DWTS #Finale," read a message on the official Dancing With the Stars Twitter account, which included a photo of the winners with their Mirrorball and the message: "Congratulations to these Mirrorball CHAMPS, @imanshumpert and @DKaragach!! #DWTS #Finale."