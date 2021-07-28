Texas Hospital Systems Join Other U.S. Providers in Requiring 40,000 Staff Vaccinations

Two large hospital systems in Texas have joined dozens of other organizations, agencies, and providers around the country in requiring that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 by this autumn.

On Wednesday, employees at Baylor Scott & White and Ascension Seton were informed that they must be completely vaccinated in order to continue working. As new COVID-19 variations drive increasing hospitalizations, the Department of Veterans Affairs, Rhode Island, New York, and California have all implemented the same regulation for health care personnel.

All volunteers, suppliers, students, and contract workers must also acquire the vaccine, according to a statement from Baylor Scott & White.

“With rapidly escalating COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta form and the start of flu season rapidly approaching,” according to a corporate statement. “We believe the moment is appropriate to take the next step toward a fully vaccinated workforce.”

The Delta variation, according to Baylor Scott & White, is the most contagious and deadliest strain it has encountered, with rates of severe illness and hospitalization skyrocketing. The majority of the patients are unvaccinated.

“We are committed to making the communities we serve healthier. You may be certain that we have taken every precaution to protect you, whether you are a patient, family member, or employee, according to the statement.

By October 1, employees at Baylor Scott & White must have received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine shot or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. Employees at Ascension Seton, which is part of the Ascension Health network nationwide, have until November 12 to do the same.

According to state data, Austin-Travis County is experiencing exceptionally high rates of new COVID-19 hospitalizations, with an average of 42 new admissions and 60 recorded Tuesday, putting the area in Stage 4 danger.

The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Nursing, the American Public Health Association, and LeadingAge, a nursing home industry trade association, have all previously campaigned for vaccinating nursing care personnel.

According to WebMD and Medscape Medical News, at least a quarter of health-care workers are not immunized.

In a joint statement, the organizations added, “Unfortunately, many health care and long-term care staff remain unvaccinated.” “We. This is a condensed version of the information.