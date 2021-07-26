Texas and Florida have the most cases as the Delta Variant increases.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in every state in the United States, owing to low vaccination rates and the emergence of mutations like the Delta form. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], Florida and Texas are topping the nation in case numbers for the past week.

Florida, which has been dubbed the “epicenter” of the current COVID-19 comeback by sites such as the Palm Beach Press, leads Texas in case counts for the last seven days, with 73,181. The Sunshine State now has 340.7 cases per 100,000 citizens, putting it in the CDC’s most severe case-by-population category.

Meanwhile, in Texas, there have been 31,521 new instances in the last few weeks. Despite having a much greater population than Florida, it only ranks second to last in terms of severe cases per 100,000 residents, with 108.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 27,650 cases in the previous week, California trails both states. This equates to about 70 cases per 100,000 people. This places California below Texas in the CDC category. With 16,898 and 16,518 cases in the last week, Louisiana and Arkansas lag the Sunshine State.

Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, and Oklahoma join Florida in the CDC’s most severe category for cases-by-population. The conservative-leaning populations of all of the states are well-known.

New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Vermont are the only states in the CDC’s least severe category at the moment, states noted for sparse populations and, in Vermont’s case, liberal-leaning people.

The only states where every county satisfies the CDC’s threshold for “high” community transmission rates are Arkansas and Florida. Except for Claiborne Parish County on the northern border with Arkansas, which is classed as having just “moderate” community transmission, Louisiana comes close behind in this regard.

In recent days, Republican governors in Arkansas and Florida have made a noticeable shift toward vaccine support, a trend that has been observed among other GOP lawmakers and media celebrities.

In a recent interview, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson remarked, “I think that’s simply the nature of various ideas of government.” “We have to overcome that mistrust because if the Delta variety strikes and we aren’t vaccinated, we will all face the same consequences.”

