Tessa Thompson on ‘Passing’ and How It Fits Into Hollywood’s Changing Narrative

Living with a secret is difficult enough, but when that secret is compounded by systematic racism and cultural oppression, it becomes even more difficult. Irene (Tessa Thompson) and Clare (Ruth Negga), two friends in 1920s New York City, contend with the reality of racial passing in a divided world in Netflix’s Passing (November 10). “I’m still tormented by it,” Thompson says of the Nella Larsen story on which the film is based, as well as the script written by Rebecca Hall, who also directed the film. “One of the most interesting aspects of playing Irene was portraying a disgruntled lady. I believe that we all exist, regardless of time, within structures that prevent us from becoming the fullest, most true versions of ourselves.” Who gets to tell stories like Passing is an important part of shaping the narrative. Hall’s script is deeply personal to him. “She was dealing with her own family’s history and legacy of death. She’d put her money where her mouth was.” “We’re shooting in a manner you’ve seen in Hollywood, but not with protagonists like myself and Ruth,” says the director. “We’re shooting in a style you’ve seen in Hollywood, but not with protagonists like myself and Ruth.” What drew you to this story in the first place? There are so many things. I’d never read [Nella Larsen’s story]. And I read it all in one sitting, and it has been with me ever since. Then I read Rebecca’s adaptation of it, which I thought was a fantastic cinematic tribute to Nells’ work. I knew it would be [Hall’s] directorial debut even before I saw those two documents, and she’s just a performer I’ve long liked. She’s tremendously talented, and her work as an actor alone has made significant contributions to cinema. So seeing her behind the camera piqued my interest. I heard Ruth Negga was attached, and I’ve always admired her work and thought it would be a dream come true to play opposite her. I also knew they wanted to shoot in black and white, which I thought was a great idea. This is a condensed version of the information.