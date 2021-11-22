Terra Field, the organizer of the Dave Chappelle protests, has stepped down from Netflix.

Terra Field, a Netflix employee who was one of the most outspoken critics of Dave Chappelle following his contentious comedy special, has quit.

Field, a platform senior software engineer and member of the company’s transgender employee research group, announced the news on social media on Monday. “I’m not happy with how things turned out,” she added, “but I believe this is the best solution for all parties involved.”

After Netflix aired a filmed comedy set from Chappelle dubbed The Closer, a storm of anger erupted. Activists said that parts of the presentation contained jokes that were derogatory to transgender people and the LGBTQ community as a whole.

“Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with insulting trans people,” according to the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

A handful of Netflix employees also chastised the streaming service for allowing the special to air. Field and another employee, B. Pagels-Minor, then organized a Netflix employee walkout on October 20, with an estimated 100 supporters joining them in protest.

Field, who is transgender, claimed at the time that Netflix had made public content that was harmful to “the trans community, and the basic validity of transness.”

While arranging the event, Pagels-Minor, who is also transgender, was sacked. Netflix claimed that Pagels-Minor was fired because she leaked private information, however Pagels-Minor has denied this.

Field was then suspended for reportedly attending an unlawful meeting, but she was quickly reinstated.

Field’s further message on social media stated that she resigned from Netflix in part because of her sympathy with Pagels-Minor.

“There was one individual whose assistance I sought in all three cases when I was suspended from Netflix in October: B. Pagels-Minor,” Field wrote. “Shortly after B. was dismissed for something I did not and do not believe they did, I made a decision: sink or swim, I was going to walk alongside B., as they had done for so many of us while leading the Trans* ERG.” I resigned from Netflix a few days ago, and you can read my letter of resignation below. That does not make me happy. This is a condensed version of the information.