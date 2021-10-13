Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee who had been suspended, feels ‘Vindicated’ after being reinstated.

A transgender Netflix employee who was banned earlier this week after tweeting about a Dave Chappelle stand-up special and showing up uninvited to a business meeting has expressed her relief at being restored.

Terra Field had disrupted a quarterly business review (QBR) meeting in protest of the offensive content in Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix program.

This week, the streaming giant’s software engineer made news when her tweets praising a new comedy special went viral.

Field has been fully reinstated as of Wednesday, with her employers admitting that she did not attend the QBR meeting with “ill-intent.”

“Netflix has reinstated me after determining that my attendance at the QBR meeting was without malice.” Field tweeted, “I’ve included the statement I requested below.”

"I'm going to take a few days off to unwind and figure out where I'm at." At the very least, I'm relieved."

“The fact that a director shared the link added to the impression that this was a meeting you could attend.”

Field has been contacted by Washington Newsday for further comment.

Field’s suspension was not related to her popular post criticizing Chappelle, according to Netflix, which confirmed it to The Washington Newsday on Tuesday night.

“It is completely false to claim that any staff have been suspended for tweeting about this show.” “We encourage our staff to freely disagree, and we support their freedom to do so,” a spokeswoman added.

Chappelle’s recent comedy special, The Closer, has been heavily panned for its transphobic themes and association with so-called “TERFs.”

"TERF" stands for trans exclusionary radical feminist, and Chappelle made several anti-LGBTQ+ jokes in the program.