Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee, speaks out after being suspended.

A transgender Netflix employee has spoken out after being suspended for tweeting about the Dave Chappelle Netflix special.

Terra Field went viral last week after tweeting her displeasure with the stand-up comedian’s anti-trans jokes in his latest Netflix special.

On October 7, a Netflix software developer chastised Chappelle on Twitter for his “attacks on the trans community, and the basic validity of transness.”

Field screamed against the comedian’s usage of TERF philosophy in her viral thread.

TERF is for trans exclusionary radical feminists, and Chappelle made a lot of anti-LGBTQ+ remarks and rants about “cancel culture” in The Closer.

“Promoting TERF ideology (as we did yesterday by giving it a platform) clearly damages trans people; it’s not a neutral act.” This isn’t a two-sided discussion. It’s a battle between trans people who want to live and others who don’t want us to,” Field explained.

Netflix has come out in support of Chappelle, despite the huge outcry.

@netflix is where I work. We just released a new Chappelle special in which he takes aim at the trans community and the very validity of transness, all while attempting to put us against other oppressed groups. There will be a lot of debate about “offense.”

@netflix is where I work. We just released a new Chappelle special in which he takes aim at the trans community and the very validity of transness, all while attempting to put us against other oppressed groups. There will be a lot of debate about "offense."

Terra Field (@RainofTerra): We're not insulted. 7th of October, 2021 "Chappelle is one of today's most popular stand-up comedians, and we've worked with him for a long time.

“We work hard to encourage their creative independence, just as we do with our other artists,” he continued, “even if this means there will always be content on Netflix that some people believe is damaging.”

“Trans people’s existence is ‘funny’ to him—and when we protest to his harm, we’re ‘offended,'” the software engineer stated.

Netflix confirmed Field’s suspension (via Variety), although the business stated that she was suspended for a different reason.

“To imply that we have suspended any employees for tweeting about this event is completely false,” a spokesman stated. “Our staff are encouraged to express their dissatisfaction openly. This is a condensed version of the information.