Tennessee is planning to build “quarantine camps” for the unvaccinated, according to Pastor Greg Locke.

Greg Locke, a right-wing Tennessee preacher, is spreading bogus allegations that a Republican governor’s executive order enables “camps” for persons who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Sunday, Locke made the statements during a sermon. Governor Bill Lee was chastised by Locke for signing Executive Order 83 on Friday, which aims to increase health-care resources by loosening rules as the state deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The pastor incorrectly stated that if someone “carried a camera” inside a hospital, it would be proven “empty,” before stressing that Lee’s directive would allow camps to be created to house people “still refusing to be vaccinated.”

“They’ve authorized the Tennessee Department of FEMA to create what they call quarantine camps,” Locke said in a video published on Twitter by Right Wing Watch. “I’m not referring to East Germany; I’m referring to Tennessee. Quarantine camps for those who are still refusing to be vaccinated because they are uninformed.”

“Look, if it doesn’t upset you, you just as well go to another church next week, because I’m going to keep bringing Cain up on this nonsense,” he continued.

Locke then went on to say that he didn’t “care” about Lee’s views, while oddly linking the anti-abortion governor to Planned Parenthood, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, and a slew of other Democratic personalities. Earlier in the lecture, he referred to the governor as a “coward” who promotes “willy nilly rubbish.”

Locke stated, “I don’t care what Bill Lee says.” “It doesn’t matter what phony Joe Biden says. What Planned Parenthood says doesn’t matter to me. What Chris Cuomo stated doesn’t matter to me. What Gavin Newsom stated doesn’t matter to me. I don’t give a damn about Nancy Pelosi’s insurrectionist nonsense.”

He said, “You better wake up, church, you better wake up!” “They despise us. We are speed bumps on the path to progressive communism for the deep state.”

Locke continued to preach, vowing to "die for what I say if I have to" and "fight this rubbish till my dying breath." "Needless to say, none of this is true," Right Wing Watch captioned the video. Locke retorted aggressively.