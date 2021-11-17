Tennessee has begun issuing exemptions to a law prohibiting COVID vaccine mandates.

A new state rule prohibiting a majority of government entities and businesses from implementing COVID vaccine mandates is quickly being implemented in Tennessee.

Six of the 19 groups that submitted requests on Monday, the first day to apply, were granted exemptions from the law’s tight requirements, according to the Associated Press. Governments and businesses in Tennessee are prohibited from requesting documentation of COVID vaccines, and schools and other public institutions are only permitted to mandate masks in rare, life-threatening instances. Exemptions are also permitted if organizations can show that observing a state statute that conflicts with the Biden administration’s goals would result in a loss of federal funds.

Early exemption has been granted to Vanderbilt University, the University of Tennessee system, the University of Memphis, East Tennessee State University, and UT-Batelle, which operates Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Crocket County Ambulance Service was also given the go light. State officials, on the other hand, claim that some Medicare and Medicaid providers are already exempt. Other medical professionals have also submitted applications.

The Tennessee Public Transportation Association has not yet received approval, according to Comptroller Jason Mumpower’s website. According to the Associated Press, the group sought for the state’s 26 public transportation agencies. The Tennessee Association of Utility Districts is likewise in the process of obtaining an exemption.

In K-12 schools, the new law has caused a stalemate. Despite a federal court order, some public schools continue to impose a mask requirement. The mask requirement in Williamson County Schools, on the other hand, was eliminated on Monday.

On Friday, Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law. Except for the UT Health Science Center, the University of Tennessee got rid of its COVID mask restrictions on Monday. On November 22, the chancellor of the flagship Knoxville campus declared that the mask rule would be reinstated for the bulk of the buildings.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

As federal contractors, universities must demand specified levels of COVID-19 immunizations while providing medical or religious exemptions.

In the 2020 fiscal year, the University of Tennessee received $742 million in federal support, accounting for 28 percent of its total budget. The vaccine requirement, according to the university, applies to workers who work on or in connection with covered federal contracts or who work at the same location. This is a condensed version of the information.