ten ways Inequity is still prevalent in the workplace.

Despite the fact that the gender pay disparity is frequently in the headlines, the issue remains unsolved.

Other groups in the US labor market, on the other hand, are less likely to receive reports regarding their lower pay rates. Most people are aware that women and nonbinary individuals earn less than their white male counterparts on average, but moms make significantly less. Age and handicap, as well as membership in racial minority groups or the LGBTQ+ community, are all reasons why some people have less money in their bank accounts.

According to one analysis from the Economic Policy Institute, the pay difference between white males and other employees is narrowing in some cases, but the income disparity between Caucasian men and both Black men and women has actually widened in the last two decades.

To assemble this list of individuals and groups still trying to achieve pay equity, gather data from government agencies, human resources organizations, news outlets, and equal pay activists.

Continue reading to learn why these injustices persist and how businesses, human resource professionals, and advocates are using policy reform, litigation, and other methods to try to eliminate them.

Women continue to earn far less than men.

According to studies, women are still paid 20% to 30% less than males with identical education, experience, and skills. A coalition of advocacy organizations launched the Equal Pay Day campaign to address the income disparity between men and women. It shows how many additional days women must work in order to catch up to men’s wages from the previous year. In 2021, the date for Asian American and Pacific Islander women was March 9. The date was March 24 for all women. Mothers must labor until May 5 to earn the same amount as their male counterparts. And it takes months longer for Black, Native, and Latina women to equalize their bank accounts—until Aug. 3, Sept. 8, and Oct. 21, respectively. Advocates for worker and social justice are closing the gap through policy changes, lawsuits, and communication.

Mothers make less money than women who do not have children.

The “motherhood penalty” refers to the fact that women with children labor more than five months longer than their male counterparts to earn the same amount of money. But it’s true. This is a condensed version of the information.