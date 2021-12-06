Ten tense courtroom dramas that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Twelve Angry Men is the first book in the Twelve Angry Men series (1957)

Classics never go out of style, and this film is no exception.

It is believed that some law students, lawyers, and jury consultants study it in order to gain a better understanding of juror psychology. This film is a fantastic cinematic investigation of human psyche, among other things.

A young child is on trial for the suspected murder of his father in the novel. The jury comes to a rapid decision until juror 8, a man of principle, demands a more thorough deliberation.

Reginald Rose’s television play was first shown in 1954, and it was made into a film directed by Sidney Lumet in 1957.

Proof that you don’t need enormous sets to be engrossed in a film.

To Kill a Mockingbird is the second novel in the To Kill a Mockingbird series (1962)

One of the all-time great courtroom dramas. The screenplay is based on the same-named novel by Harper Lee, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1960.

Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck) is a defense lawyer who represents Tom Robinson, a Black man accused of raping a young white woman. He encourages the jury to reach a decision based on the evidence provided, not on prejudice towards Black people in 1930s America, in this famous incident.

Attorney Finch’s incisive, inspiring speech has undoubtedly inspired many to pursue law school, as well as many more to oppose bigotry and injustice.

3. A Couple of Good Men (1992)

The court-martial of two US Marines accused of murdering a colleague, as well as the trials and tribulations of their counsel as they take against the army system.

Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, as well as one particular cross-examination moment, are fantastic.

“Don’t call me son; I’m a lawyer and a US Navy officer, and you, you son of a bitch, are under arrest. The witness is excused from testifying.” What a spectacle! Vinny, my cousin (1992) Two brothers are on trial for a murder they didn’t commit, but they can’t afford a lawyer, so they employ Vinny, their inexperienced cousin who has just passed the bar exam.

This courtroom comedy drama offers a lot of funny moments thanks to its ensemble, especially Joe Pesci’s performance as Vinny. This is a condensed version of the information.