Ten people are rescued from a burning apartment building by a man.

After a fire broke out in their three-story apartment building on Monday morning, a St. Louis man valiantly rescued as many as ten of his neighbors.

After the fire broke out on the second story of Hillvale Apartments on Selber Court, Arnez Merriweather, 30, told KSDK how his “instincts” kicked in.

“I just got out of the building, and we started hollering [to alert residents], and the second-floor window opened,” he told the news organization.

Merriweather persuaded a mother stranded on the second level to place her three-year-old kid into his arms as dense smoke engulfed the passageways inside the building.

He said, “I caught her baby.” “Then she jumped out, and I was able to catch her. Her mother jumped out, which I caught, and we both collapsed.” Merriweather’s bravery, though, had just just begun.

He and a few others quickly grabbed some nearby maintenance ladders and began assisting many other trapped homeowners in escaping the fire.

He began by ascending to the third floor, where he took one kid and safely returned them to the ground, then returning to the third floor to rescue another small newborn.

According to Merriweather, he then returned to the second story, where an elderly woman was trapped and becoming increasingly anxious.

He told KSDK, “Her leg was trapped, and she was a little upset, so I calmed her down.” “And then we climbed down together after I got on the ladder.” He then returned to assist the woman’s brother in escaping the fire before grabbing another ladder and headed out to rescue someone else trapped on the building’s third level.

Merriweather told the news organization that he could “barely breathe” at this point since the skyscraper was emitting “a lot of smoke.”

Regardless, he was successful in completing his final rescue mission. “I just go with my instincts, settle down, and focus,” he explained.

The St. Louis Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene and was eventually able to put out the fire. They confirmed that all of the building’s residents were safe outside in a statement sent to Twitter. This is a condensed version of the information.