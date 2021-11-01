Temperature Rise Linked To Over 200,000 Kidney Disease Hospitalizations In Brazil Due To Climate Change

Climate change has had a wide range of negative consequences for the Earth and its inhabitants. According to a new study, rising temperatures in Brazil have contributed to almost 202,000 occurrences of heat-related kidney illness over the last 15 years.

Climate change not only has an impact on the environment, but it also poses health hazards to individuals. According to the authors of a new study published in The Lancet Regional Health — Americas, it has been increasing the risk of “injuries, illnesses, and death internationally.”

Heat-induced perspiration and dehydration, for example, are thought to play a crucial role in the development of temperature-related kidney illnesses, according to studies. Furthermore, several studies have discovered that rising temperatures may increase the chance of hospitalization and emergency room visits for renal disorders.

Renal disorders, such as chronic kidney disease and acute kidney disease, are considered to be among “the most neglected chronic diseases,” according to a Monash University news release, despite the fact that they were deemed a “global public health problem” in a 2017 article in The Lancet.

The researchers said, “The relationship between ambient temperature and renal disorders has not been extensively defined.”

The researchers examined hospital admission data from 1,816 Brazilian towns from January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2015. According to the university, this amounted to 2,726,886 hospitalizations for renal disorders. During the study period, they also looked at the daily maximum and minimum temperatures.

The researchers discovered that every 1-degree increase in temperature increased the chance of kidney disease hospitalization by 0.9 percent, with the hazards being greatest among females, the elderly, and children aged zero to four.

They discovered that 7.4 percent of the cases, or 202,093 instances, might be attributable to the rise in temperature. According to Monash University, the association between kidney illnesses and temperature was strongest on the day of the excessive temperature exposure, and it persisted even one to two days later.

According to the researchers, the findings imply a “significant” link between ambient temperature and renal illness hospitalizations. They also talked about some probable causes for the correlation, but said the exact “biological mechanisms” behind it are still “unclear.” “More initiatives and policies should be established in the context of global warming to reduce heat-related hospitalizations and address climate change as soon as possible,” the researchers stated.

“Also, pay attention. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.