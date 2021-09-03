Teens who engaged in positive online interactions were less lonely during lockdown, according to a new study.

Many parents are concerned about screen time’s impact on their teen children’s mental health. Teens who had pleasant online contacts, on the other hand, felt less lonely during the lockdown, according to a group of academics. This shows that when it comes to happiness, it’s the quality of time spent online rather than the quantity.

Teens were confined up in their houses for a lengthy time during the COVID-19 lockdowns. In Peru, for example, rigorous lockdown in 2020 trapped tens of millions of people in their homes, with just one adult family member allowed to leave to run errands, according to a news release from the University of California Berkeley (UC Berkeley).

As a result, many young people have been confined to their homes. Is there a “loneliness epidemic” as a result of this isolation and “excessive” social media use?

A team of UC Berkeley researchers looked at how perceived positive and bad online encounters may connect to adolescents’ sense of loneliness during weeks of lockdown in their new study, which was recently published in the Journal of Research on Adolescence.

The researchers noted, “The goal of this study was to assess degrees of loneliness in teenagers in Peru during early phases of physical isolation in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.” “We also looked into whether loneliness was linked to online activities, which might be a valuable source of peer interaction during a time of remote instruction.”

The researchers did this by surveying thousands of kids between the ages of 11 and 17 about their online behavior and connections. They filled out surveys about the gadgets they used, their preferences, their feelings of loneliness, and their overall well-being.

According to UC Berkeley, they also scored phrases like “I feel appreciated by individuals in my social media,” as well as “People in my social media treat me unfairly,” on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being “never” and 5 meaning “often.”

Only 735 of the initial 3,859 participants completed the surveys containing the study’s relevant metrics.

Online usage should be measured in terms of quality rather than quantity.

In general, the researchers discovered that students had more pleasant online interactions than negative ones, especially when it came to discussing concerns. Furthermore, the youths who received online assistance reported feeling less lonely, according to UC Berkeley.

The researchers said, “Perceptions of pleasant online encounters were more common than negative experiences, with both online experiences regarded as more frequent for older students.” “Lower loneliness was linked to fewer bad experiences as well as more positive ones.”

To put it simply, Brief News from Washington Newsday.