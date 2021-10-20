Ted Sarandos Isn’t Going Down Without a Fight Over Netflix Backlash against Dave Chappelle.

With Dave Chappelle’s upcoming comedy special The Closer, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is doubling down on his “commitment to artistic expression.”

Despite admitting that he “messed up” in his emails to workers about the controversial stand-up show, Sarandos insists that the show will remain on the site without a disclaimer for inappropriate content.

Before today’s scheduled protest, Netflix’s trans employee resource group (ERG) presented the corporation with a list of requests (October 20).

The organization has sought for a “disclaimer before transphobic titles that clearly flags transphobic language, misogyny, homophobia, hate speech, etc. as required,” rather than the special being removed from the site.

Sarandos stated it was hard to please everyone in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“You can’t please everyone,” he replied, “otherwise the substance will be fairly dull.” “And we do warn our staff up front that we’re trying to entertain our users, and that some of the stuff on Netflix isn’t going to be to your taste, and so this type of commitment to artistic freedom and unfettered artistic expression is sometimes at odds with people feeling safe and protected.” “But I do believe that putting the special on Netflix is consistent with our comedy offering, it’s consistent with Dave Chappelle’s comedy brand, and this is…one of those moments when there’s something on Netflix that you’re not going to like,” he continued. “The content is already age restricted for profanity, and Dave himself delivers a pretty strong warning at the beginning of the program, so I don’t think that would be appropriate in this circumstance,” Sarandos stated of the disclaimer demand in relation to the Chappelle special. Sarandos addressed an email to his colleagues last week stating that he does not believe that what is seen on screen correlates to real-world suffering.

Now, the co-CEO has recognized that was a mistake, calling the memos “humane.”

“I can tell you that those interactions were messed up in two ways,” he explained. “One of them was that, in those emails, I should have acknowledged first and foremost that a number of our colleagues were in pain, and that they were deeply upset by a business choice that we made.

