Ted Cruz and Patton Oswalt trade barbs about comedians canceling shows.

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas was the target of a Twitter comedy roast after attempting to make fun of Patton Oswalt’s decision to cancel a series of gigs.

After the venues refused to make it a requirement that audience members be vaccinated or submit confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test, the comedian decided to cancel shows in Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Cruz commented on Oswalt’s decision in a tweet, saying, “Both of his fans were unhappy.”

The comedian picked up on the Republican’s remark and used it as a springboard for a tweet-based roast on the senator’s various gaffes.

“All right Ted, here we go,” he tweeted, adding that his followers were “not as unhappy as Texas was when you cut your Cancun vacation short and returned home.”

In February, the senator earned worldwide condemnation for taking a family vacation to Mexico when Texas was ravaged by a terrible winter storm.

Cruz’s apparent role in the events leading up to the Capitol riots was also brought up by Oswalt.

“Ted, my admirers are all waiting for you at the hearings on January 6th.”

(sigh) All right, Ted, here we go…

Not quite as disappointed as Texas was when you returned home from Cancun early. https://t.co/kY3nXZuQSB

After that, Oswalt brought up a 2017 incident in which Cruz’s Twitter account liked a pornographic tweet.

“There are a number of people on the team who have access to the account, and it looks that someone unintentionally pushed the like button,” the senator said at the time, attempting to explain the blunder.

That explanation didn’t sit well with Oswalt, who expressed his gratitude for Cruz’s tweet by responding, “I’m so happy you took time out of your porn browsing for this, Ted.”

Cruz was branded a “friendless, cowardly embarrassment” by Oswalt, who added that his “beard looks ridiculous.”

Ted, I’m ecstatic that you took time out of your porn browsing to read this.

The brutal rebuke has been well received by followers on Twitter, with the first tweet in Oswalt's roast receiving over 5,000 retweets.