Ted Bundy’s ‘American Bogeyman’ Has Been Blasted As Yet Another Serial Killer Film

The latest heartthrob to play serial killer Ted Bundy is Chad Michael Murray, prompting pleas for Hollywood to quit glorifying the horrific serial killer.

Following Zac Efron’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile, American Bogeyman is the next film to focus on the vile criminal who brutally murdered at least 30 women in the 1970s.

Bundy is also portrayed by actor Luke Kirby in a film called No Man of God, which will be released later this year.

Just days after No Man of God published its own teaser, a trailer for Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman was released today.

This portrayal of the killer’s life chronicles the pursuit of Bundy by a detective and a rookie FBI profiler.

Meanwhile, the Tribeca Film Festival has praised No Man of God as “the most somber and psychologically detailed look at the killer’s story yet.”

Murray, who is most known for his roles in One Tree Hill and Freaky Friday, described his movie as “the anti-Ted Bundy picture.”

“I feel like so many times has hyped him up to be an antihero, and there’s nothing about him that’s heroic,” he said in a June interview with TV Fanatic.

“He was an abhorrent, repulsive human being who caused so much suffering and sorrow to so many people. As a result, I didn’t want to exalt him.”

With the publication of this new teaser, many people are wondering why this particular serial killer has become so engrained in mainstream culture. Do we really need another Ted Bundy movie?

In 2019, Netlfix released the documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and Amazon Prime released Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer the following year.

Following the publication of both trailers, there was further more backlash, with Ted Bundy becoming a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday.

One tweet reads, “The day we stop watching Ted Bundy movies and documentaries is the day we achieve inner peace.”

July 12, 2021 — Audrameda Galaxy (@itsaaudraw)

Another person uploaded images of Bundy's victims and questioned whether exploiting them was appropriate.