Team USA fans are devastated by Simone Biles’ Olympic exit.

Simone Biles’ Olympic dream for 2021 has come to an end, as the Team USA gymnast withdrew from the competition on Tuesday morning.

After getting 13.766 on the vault in the first rotation, the most decorated gymnast in history exited the arena with her lowest score in her Olympic career.

After the first rotation, the Russian gymnasts took a one-point lead thanks to the 24-year-unusual old’s blunder.

Biles left the competition floor with the team doctor after a rough landing, only to return minutes later with her right leg wrapped.

Biles withdrew due to a “mental issue she is having,” according to a Team USA coach. Her cause isn’t thought to be tied to an injury.

Biles will not compete in the remaining events, according to USA Gymnastics spokeswoman Carol Fabrizio.

A statement reads, “Simone has withdrew from the team final competition owing to a medical condition.” “She will be evaluated on a daily basis to determine whether she is medically cleared for future competitions.”

The news of Biles’ elimination is making the rounds on social media, with Squad USA fans expressing their displeasure with the gymnast and her team.

@Simone Biles is in my thoughts and prayers. I’m hoping she’ll be able to compete in the solo events on Thursday. But first and foremost, there is health. https://t.co/bMN2dGWzM4

July 27, 2021 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill LDF)

Fans of the athlete are rallying to offer their support for her during what is certainly a moment of personal and professional disappointment for her.

“I will fight anyone who talks s*** about Simone Biles,” one admirer said.

I’m going to fight everyone who makes a snide remark about Simone Biles.

July 27, 2021 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt)

In a show of solidarity for Biles, the slogan “Still the GOAT” began trending on Twitter early Tuesday.

“It’s very unfortunate that Simone Biles was withdrawn. Regardless, she is still the GOAT, and we all know she is a winner!!!” one tweet reads

Simone Biles’ removal is heartbreaking. Regardless, she is still the GOAT, and we all know she is a winner!!! #Tokyo2020 #simonebiles pic.twitter.com/3tIfLIK6U3

— not at all. 27 July 2021 (@mspastawater)

While another added: “If Simone Biles says withdrawing from the team final was best for HER, than we have no choice but to support. She is still the one. This is a condensed version of the information.