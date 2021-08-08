Teachers Union in the United States Demands All Mandatory Vaccines

COVID-19 immunizations should be obligatory for instructors, according to the head of the second-largest teachers organization, to protect pupils who cannot be vaccinated. The announcement comes as more children become infected as a result of an outbreak that has swept through numerous southern states.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that “circumstances have changed.”

“It weighs hard on my mind that children under the age of 12 are not able to get vaccinated, and I felt compelled to… step up and declare this as a matter of personal conscience,” she said.

According to specialists, the Delta variety is more likely than the original strain to infect children.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease authority, has emphasized the need of surrounding youngsters with vaccinated and masked people until vaccines for younger ages are allowed.

“You surround them with people who can be vaccinated, regardless of who they are – teachers, school employees, anyone – get them vaccinated. In a separate interview with NBC News, he remarked, “Protect the kids with a barrier of vaccinated individuals.”

Although the Biden administration claims that about 90% of instructors are vaccinated, the number of children admitted to hospitals continues to grow.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said it was dangerous not to require masks for children as they return to full-day, in-person study.

Despite cases reaching record highs this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has refused to enforce masks in classrooms and has prohibited school districts from doing so.