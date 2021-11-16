Teacher with COVID dies weeks after her husband filed a lawsuit against the hospital for refusing to give her ivermectin.

According to reports, a Florida teacher whose husband sued a hospital because medical professionals refused to treat her with ivermectin as she battled COVID has died.

Tamara Drock, 47, had been a kindergarten teacher for 16 years when she died on Friday, according to her husband Ryan.

He had earlier filed a complaint alleging that medical professionals at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center refused to treat her with ivermectin as he had requested.

After Tamara was brought to the intensive care unit in August and treated with steroids, antibodies, and antiviral medication, he encouraged hospital officials to utilize the anti-parasitic medication.