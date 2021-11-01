Teacher Suspended Due to ‘Offensive’ Shakespeare Parody Play

After putting on a Shakespeare spoof play that students found insulting and antiquated, a high school teacher has been suspended.

Brad Lyons, a theater teacher at Jones College Preparatory High School in Chicago, was suspended not long after he canceled the autumn show he was directing. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised] is a satirical parody that combines abridged versions of all 37 of Shakespeare’s works into a single performance.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, students alleged that the 1989 play had objectionable material, including racist language and images making light of sexual assault.

The students first proposed a series of revisions to the play that would address their concerns. Lyons is said to have decided to scrap the production rather than make the requested alterations.

Mila Mussatt, a senior at the school and president of the theatre club, said, “The show and its substance has some very, very old themes and stuff.” “There were a lot of jokes and comments about rape victims, as well as a lot of pretty racist statements.” There were a lot of stereotypes that made our cast feel very uneasy.” A rape victim’s hands and tongue are sliced off in one scenario that has been identified as troubling. Later, she reappears, speaking with a lisp and clutching objects in her hands with two stumps.

Lyons was allegedly offended by the idea of changing some of the play’s material, and Mussatt accused the students of “cancelling” it, according to Mussatt.

“He became enraged, and he basically stated, ‘Nothing is funny, everything is disrespectful, the play is canceled,'” Mussatt said. “He walked out of the meeting in a rage… People don’t feel secure expressing their concerns because of the environment that has been created.” Students have made a number of separate allegations of wrongdoing against Lyons. The teacher was accused of inappropriate behavior such as encouraging pupils to purchase him smokes, making obscene statements, and violating district policy by texting children.

According to the Sun-Times, Lyons has not made any public statements regarding the situation on the recommendation of his union. Since 2010, he has worked at Jones College Prep. While the Chicago Public Schools district investigates the incident, he has been placed on paid leave.

“We work with students whenever they express concerns.” This is a condensed version of the information.