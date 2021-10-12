Teacher demonstrates how to rip an apple in half using his bare hands.

After going viral with his astonishing feat for splitting an apple in two with only his bare hands, an elementary school teacher has been busy teaching lessons of a different type on social media.

Last month, the schoolteacher, who goes by the handle subienewbie, published a video on TikTok displaying his fruit-based ability, which drew the attention of followers.

“Every year, I present this “trick” to my kids,” he revealed in a caption that accompanied the video.

“It’s always entertaining to observe their reactions, especially when they figure it out for themselves!”

Subienewbie has been able to split apples in half since he was a child, according to the video.

He claims that getting “the right area, the sweet spot” on the apple is the key to his process.

Indeed, the accompanying video shows him regularly breaking apart pieces of fruit with his hands alone.

In just a few weeks, the video received 4.4 million views on social media, indicating that it was a hit with viewers. You can see it here.

However, some remained doubtful, with one user, goldengirl1972, saying that subienewbie must have done some "pre-cutting" to pull off the trick.

In an attempt to persuade the skeptics, the teacher returned to TikTok to record a new video explaining how the process works. This time, he presented viewers with a fresh Gala apple, which he held up to the camera to demonstrate that the fruit had not been pre-cut or scored before the film started.

He then went on to give the all-important tutorial for those trying to learn the technique. “Make sure your palms are on the top of the apple and your thumbs are as close together as possible,” he explains in the video.

"Make sure your palms are on the top of the apple and your thumbs are as close together as possible," he explains in the video.

"Imagine your fingertips as a door's hinge. Many of you are attempting to separate this with your fingertips. "No, no," added subienewbie. "You'll do it."