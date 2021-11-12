Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ causes a Spotify meltdown. Drops.

For Taylor Swift fans, this is a monumental day, as the singer has released a long-awaited re-recording of her groundbreaking 2012 album, Red.

The excitement from fans led Spotify to breakdown briefly on Friday morning, with hundreds of individuals reporting troubles on social media. Red (Taylor’s Version) was released on Spotify on Friday morning, and it appears that the excitement from fans caused the streaming platform to crash temporarily.

One Twitter user wondered aloud, “Did Taylor Swift just crash Spotify?”

“Did Swifties crash Spotify?” one user wondered. “I swear to God, I can’t get the Taylor Swift website to load at all, and nothing comes up in search.”

“Honestly the only person who could make Spotify collapse congrats queen @taylorswift13,” someone else tweeted.

Fortunately, the glitch appears to have been a one-time occurrence, with Spotify users confirming that the service is now operational.

Spotify has been asked for comment by Washington Newsday.

The singer’s “richer and more mature” voice, as well as the inclusion of “pleasing shades of deep, gothic black” on the title track, have already received high praise from critics, according to The Guardian.

The album received five stars from Rolling Stone, who stated that “her greatest song simply got greater.”

“The new Red is even bigger, glossier, deeper, and a little more casually vicious.” The review says, “It’s the final version of her most magnificently grandiose mega-pop manifesto.”

Swift announced the album on Spotify on Friday morning, saying she uncovered “lost gems” while digging through her back catalog.

“Just a nice reminder that if you hadn’t emboldened me, I would never have believed it was feasible to go back and rebuild my prior work, unearthing lost masterpieces and forgotten treasures along the way,” the 31-year-old said on Instagram.

