Taylor Swift’s 32nd Birthday: Who Honored the ‘Red’ Singer?

Taylor Swift is 32 years old! Yes, it’s been over a decade since she launched the number-one hit 22. She turned 32 on Monday, December 13, and celebrated with friends and family in the United States. She even co-hosted a birthday party with Haim and Licorice Pizza actress Alana Haim, which drew a star-studded crowd.

The Washington Newsday has a complete list of who attended Swift’s birthday party.

Taylor Swift’s 32nd birthday was celebrated by who?

Taylor Swift and Alana Haim appear to have had the nicest birthday ever, according to Instagram.

Swift, who turns 32 on December 13th, and Alana Haim, who turns 30 on December 13th, teamed together to host an incredible bash, which was attended by some of the biggest stars in music, cinema, television, and modeling.

Swift’s birthday Instagram post stated that Gracie Abrams and Diana Silvers were among the guests at the celebration.

Abrams, 22, is an award-winning American singer-songwriter and the daughter of J.J. Abrams. "Happy birthday king of my heart body and soul ooo oh @taylorswift," Abrams wrote with a photo of herself, Swift, and Silvers on Instagram.