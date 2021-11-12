Taylor Swift Talks About Her New ‘Red’ Album and What She’s ‘Most Excited About.’

Red, Taylor Swift’s iconic 2012 album, has been reworked and released to tremendous fanfare. But, just before the album’s release, the pop superstar revealed what excites her the most about it.

The 30-track album Red (Taylor’s Version) was released on streaming sites on Friday, and it includes new renditions of classic songs including “Red” and “All Too Well.”

On Red (Taylor’s Version), she is particularly enthusiastic about the re-recording song “All Too Well,” which is famously about the singer’s breakup with Jake Gyllenhaal.

“And that’s what I’m most excited about, because it’s the original lyrics,” Swift remarked on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

From October to December 2010, Swift and the Donnie Darko star were said to be dating.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the 31-year-old said: “I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve been re-recording all of my older work, and in the process, I’ve dug up these songs that I wrote along the road but didn’t make the album because I thought, “I’ll keep this for the next album,” but the next album would be something completely different.” Swift is on a quest to re-record her first six albums after Scooter Braun, a record executive and entrepreneur, was given control of the recordings.

“It turns out that this [album]is an opportunity for me to re-record all of the music that was on the first album, and then what I’m really happy about are a couple songs that no one has ever heard before that were supposed to be on that album,” she explained.

The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) November 12, 2021 @TaylorSwift13’s Extended Interview Pt. 1 #TaylorOnFallon pic.twitter.com/EQSRdLBEla

Chris Stapleton and Pheobe Bridgers are among the performers who collaborated on the album.

Swift stated to Fallon that the revised version of “All Too Well” is ten minutes long.

“”I knew I had a favorite on the album when I was creating the Red album, and it was a song called “All Too Well,” she explained.

“My personal favorites, on the other hand, don’t always correspond to songs that become singles or have videos; I always have these favorites where I’m like, ‘That one is just. This is a condensed version of the information.