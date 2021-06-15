Symptoms of the main Delta COVID variant may differ from those of the original virus.

According to studies, the principal symptoms produced by the Delta COVID-19 variation first detected in India may differ from those experienced by those infected with the virus’s original lineage.

More than 70 nations have now recognized the Delta variation, also known as B.1.617.2, and its sub-lineages. It is rapidly spreading in some areas. This includes the United Kingdom, where it currently accounts for more than 90% of all new cases.

The findings come from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study, a collaborative effort between researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, King’s College London, and Stanford University School of Medicine to study the symptoms of the disease and track its spread using an app.

According to Tim Spector, the ZOE study’s director, data collected by the app in the United Kingdom indicate that the key symptoms of the Delta variation may differ slightly from the traditional symptoms.

The most prevalent symptoms of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are fever, dry cough, and exhaustion.

However, according to Spector, the most prevalent symptoms associated with COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom, where the Delta variation is dominant, appear to be headache, sore throat, and runny nose in recent weeks.

“What’s really essential to understand is that we’ve been looking at the top symptoms in all of the app users since the beginning of May, and they’re not the same as they were. So the most common symptom is a headache… followed by a sore throat, a runny nose, and a fever,” Spector stated in a ZOE video update.

“Cough is number five; it is more uncommon. We don’t even see loss of scent making the top ten any longer. “This variety appears to work a little differently,” he explained.

In younger people, catching the Delta variety tends to be more like acquiring a “terrible cold,” according to Spector.

“People don’t realize that and [it]hasn’t come across in the government information. This means that people might think they’ve just got some sort of seasonal cold, and they still go out to parties, and they might spread around to six other people,” he said in the video.

