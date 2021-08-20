Symptoms of Legionella Bacteria Explained Following Duke University Outbreak

Hundreds of individuals are being treated for illnesses after being exposed to Legionella bacteria on a North Carolina university campus.

According to a statement released by Duke University on Thursday, around 84 people may have been exposed to the bacterium while attending the K Academy, an adult basketball camp held on the Durham campus between August 11 and 15.

Fever, muscle weariness, nausea, and respiratory issues were among the flu-like symptoms mentioned by the participants.

Legionnaires’ disease, a dangerous kind of pneumonia, and Pontiac fever, a less serious sickness, can both be caused by Legionella bacteria. Legionellosis is the name given to all of these disorders.

Coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headache are among the symptoms of Legionnaires’ disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Other symptoms connected with this condition include diarrhea, nausea, and confusion.

Legionnaires’ disease symptoms usually occur two to ten days after contact to the bacteria, however it might take longer.

Pontiac fever is less severe than Legionnaires’ disease, with fever and muscle aches as the predominant symptoms. Pontiac fever patients, unlike Legionnaires’ disease patients, do not develop pneumonia, which is an inflammation of the tissue in one or both lungs.

Symptoms of Pontiac fever can occur anywhere from a few hours to three days after being exposed to the bacteria. They normally last a week or less.

People can contract Legionella by inhaling small, infected water droplets in the air or accidently swallowing Legionella-contaminated water into their lungs.

The bacteria can be found in freshwater habitats such as lakes and streams in their native state. Showerheads and sink faucets, cooling towers, hot tubs, decorative fountains and water features, hot water tanks and heaters, and big, sophisticated plumbing systems are all examples of human-made water systems where they can expand and multiply.

According to the CDC, the bacteria do not normally transmit among people, however it is conceivable in very unusual conditions.

Infectious disease specialists at Duke University worked with federal, state, and local public health officials to pinpoint the source of the contamination, which was most likely a training room in the Schwartz-Butters Building, according to the university.

In order to carry out mitigation and cleaning activities, the institution shuttered the training room.