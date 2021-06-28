Sydney and its Suburbs are on lockdown due to a Delta Variant COVID outbreak.

As the country faces an epidemic of the extremely infectious Delta COVID-19 subtype, Sydney, New South Wales’ capital, and the surrounding suburbs of Blue Mountains, Central Coast, and Wollongong have been placed under lockdown for two weeks.

According to Reuters, the Delta variant’s case count had risen to at least 80 by Saturday.

Sky News in the United Kingdom reported on Monday that the number of Delta variant cases had reached triple digits.

As of 8 p.m. local time Sunday, June 27, according to the latest report on the New South Wales Health government website, there are at least 130 “active local cases” in the Australian state.

“Active cases are defined as those who have tested positive for COVID-19, are in isolation, and are clinically monitored by NSW Health,” according to the website. When a person is clinically discharged from isolation, they are no longer considered an active case.”

Everyone in the Greater Sydney area “must stay home unless you have a legitimate excuse,” according to the NSW government website.

“If you have been in Greater Sydney, including the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong, and Shellharbour for any reason since Monday 21 June 2021, you must follow the stay-at-home rules starting at 6pm [local time]on Saturday 26 June 2021 and for the next 14 days after you last visited Greater Sydney.

“Unless you have not been in Greater Sydney for the last 14 days, you must also obey the stay-at-home guidelines if you live in, usually work in, or usually attend a university or other tertiary education facility in Greater Sydney,” the website states.

The Greater Sydney mask requirement, which requires a face covering in all indoor areas as well as in some other circumstances, has been expanded to all of NSW, according to the government website.

Masks are necessary in the following settings, according to the NSW government website: In addition to all indoor places, masks are required in the following situations:

if you are on public transportation in a major leisure facility, such as a stadium, or if you work in a hospitality establishment at certain outdoor gatherings

Gladys Berejiklian, the state premier of New South Wales, stated at a press conference on Saturday: “Even though we prefer not to impose burdens unless absolutely necessary, this is sadly the case. This is a condensed version of the information.