Switch it Off When Entertainment Dehumanizes | Opinion.

Millions of people around the world are watching Squid Game, a Korean drama about impoverished people competing in children’s games, with the losers being shot or tortured to death. The horrific narrative of Squid Game is just the latest in a long series of violent, humiliating, nihilistic films and television shows that have transformed the entertainment business into exploitation merchants.

To be sure, dystopian fiction can provide incisive criticism on today’s society and even forecast where it might be headed in the future. Take, for example, the popularity of an older Netflix show called Black Mirror. Future humanity obtains social credits for pedaling stationary bikes in one episode published in 2011. They can use the credits to play video games in their cramped quarters, avoid unpleasant advertisements on the ubiquitous screens on the walls, and join large parties. They are instructed to mock and abuse people who refuse to take part in these public health campaigns.

During public health lockdowns, the world is filled with screens and digital advertising, implicit and explicit social credit systems, and huge gatherings solely for the wealthy and famous. Was the Black Mirror episode’s prediction correct? Certainly. However, simple realism can have positive or negative consequences; for example, gruesome portrayals of future violence or sexual exploitation may serve to desensitize viewers to dehumanization rather than alert them about its real-world implications. And who would benefit from such desensitization more than the streaming services that provide the material, whose business model is based on atomized consumers binge-watching shows from their living rooms? Humans as commodities are still depicted as commodities in some forms of entertainment. Cuties, a French-produced film that portrayed preteen girls participating in sexualized dances while dressed in revealing attire, sparked outrage in 2020. A Democratic lawmaker attributed Cuties’ pedophilic implications to the growth in sexual exploitation of youngsters, while many Republican members urged on the Justice Department to prosecute Netflix executives on accusations of child pornography. Some conservative thinkers even drew comparisons to the sex trafficking controversy involving Jeffrey Epstein, which was making headlines at the time.

However, most voyeuristic films and television shows concerning human commodification or terrible violence go unreported. Machine gun fire is used to burn, stab, beat, and mow down Squid Game characters.