Swavy’s family vows to seek ‘justice’ following the death of the TikTok star at the age of 19.

Swavy’s family has sworn to seek “justice” for his death, which occurred when he was shot and died at the age of 19 in a “senseless act of gun violence.”

Swavy, whose actual name is Matima Miller, was shot in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. According to a statement made by the Wilmington Police Department, he was rushed to the hospital before dying to his injuries.

Swavy’s relatives have now posted a family photo from happier times on the social media star’s Instagram account, expressing their own passionate message.

The caption stated, “On behalf of our family, thank you for your continuous support and love for Matima Miller, popularly known as Swavy or Babyface.” “We regret to inform you that Swavy passed away on May 5, 2021. Due to a senseless act of gun violence, he was snatched from us.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to provide much information on the events surrounding his death owing to legal restrictions. The family, on the other hand, is working hard to ensure that Swavy receives justice. This is only the beginning; we will keep his name alive and carry on his legacy for the rest of our lives! His influence on others was unparalleled.”

