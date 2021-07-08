Suzzanne Douglas’ Most Memorable TV and Film Roles

Suzzanne Douglas passed away this week at the age of 64, and she is remembered for her many notable roles.

Ava DuVernay, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Sheryl Lee Ralph were among the celebrities who paid tribute to Douglas on social media, with DuVernay calling her a “jewel of a lady.”

She had over 40 acting credits under her belt and had worked with a number of Hollywood giants. “I can remember growing up, there weren’t many many black actresses who had main roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in Tap acting alongside famous dancers like as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr,” Douglas’ cousin Angie Tee wrote on Facebook.

Let’s take a look at some of Douglas’ most well-known roles in cinema and television.

swiping (1989)

Suzzanne Douglas’ breakthrough performance also happened to be one of Sammy Davis Jr.’s last before his death in 1990.

Douglas, then 33, played Amy alongside Gregory Hines in a film about a guy who, after being released from prison, must choose between a life of crime and tap-dancing.

Contrary to the law (1990-1991)

Douglas won a regular part in Against the Law, a short-lived legal comedy-drama. In this Boston-based Fox comedy, she played Yvette Carruthers for 17 episodes.

The Inkwell is a container for ink (1994)

Douglas played the mother of a potentially disturbed young man who she sends away to a vineyard in The Inkwell. Douglas was described as a “elegant, sweet, warm spirit” by her co-star in the film, Pinkett Smith.

Suzzanne Douglas died this morning, and I found out about it when I got up. Suzzanne and I collaborated on the film Inkwell. She had an elegant, polite, and warm demeanor. My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. May she rest in peace and love. pic.twitter.com/fBUf3coIVb

July 7, 2021 — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith)

Lyrics by Jason (1994)

Douglas reprised her role as the mother in Jason’s Lyric, with Pinkett Smith. This love story recounts the lives of two brothers as they grow up and choose separate paths.

It also stars a young Allen Payne (House of Payne) and Forest Whitaker, who would go on to win an Oscar (The Last King of Scotland).

The ‘Hood of the Parent’ (1995-1999)

Perhaps the role for which Douglas will be remembered the most. She. This is a condensed version of the information.