Suzanna Lee: Who Is She? The owner of COVID Test Center was applauded for refusing to serve Candace Owens.

On Twitter, the woman who refused to give Candace Owens a COVID test is being praised for her email to the conservative commentator.

Suzanna Lee, a co-founder of Aspen Laboratories in Colorado, is making headlines today after Owens revealed her email rejecting the anti-vaccine firebrand a COVID test.

Owens read forth an email from Lee in which she stated that she will be denied a COVID test because “we cannot support somebody who has deliberately attempted to exacerbate the pandemic by promoting misinformation.”

Lee has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Owens then posted her email discussion with Lee with her 2.9 million followers, despite her adamant opposition to obtaining a COVID immunization.

Lee noted in her email that she was refusing to serve Owens because she was “politicizing and actively discouraging people from having life-saving immunizations.”

She then advised the right-wing commentator to use the only other testing facility in town, a free kiosk near City Hall.

“We cannot support anyone who has actively sought to exacerbate the pandemic by disseminating disinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the use of masks, and actively discouraging people from taking life-saving vaccinations,” Lee stated.

I just ended my Instagram live here: https://t.co/lPjhqVYaGO

As promised, here is the email from the zealous activist who refused to give me a test, along with my response. She is clearly unfit to work in health and poses a threat to the Aspen community. pic.twitter.com/nV7xMGqVN3

September 2, 2021 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO)

Lee closed her email by stating that she and her colleagues worked “overtime, until fatigue, overworked and underpaid” for the past year in order to keep everyone safe. As a result, serving Owens would be “unfair.”

Owens expressed her displeasure with Lee’s refusal to serve her, calling him a “rabid activist” who “obviously isn’t stable enough to work in health and is a danger to the Aspen community.”

Many Twitter users disagreed with Owens, and Lee has been lauded for refusing to serve the pundit who has long advised her followers against getting the vaccine.

“I believe when another private business denied service to someone they thought,” sports broadcaster Keith Olbermann tweeted. This is a condensed version of the information.