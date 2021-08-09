Sushi Conveyor Belt Videos are the most cinematic trend on TikTok yet.

People have labeled the fad for capturing images of people’s life by placing cameras on sushi conveyor belts the greatest “cinematic” trend ever.

As Sabina Hunsicker and her companions went out to lunch in the Big Apple, a New Yorker gave their “wholesome” take on the trend. She chooses to put her phone on the conveyor belt that runs around the entire restaurant in the middle of her lunch.

Hunsicker, who is most known for delivering sushi to your table, caught customers and staff going about their daily lives from a unique angle, prompting some to compare the clip to a movie scenario.

Hunsicker, who is believed to be 23, posted the touching video to TikTok, simply captioning it, “Putting my phone on the conveyor belt at a sushi destination in New York.”

As waiters scurry about the tables, several individuals smile and wave at the camera as they suddenly realize they’re on film, while the camera also obtains a peek of the cooks creating sushi in the kitchen.

The camera falls down at one point, but one helpful client swiftly picks it up. Responding to a question about whether it was the back or front camera that was being used, Hunsicker said “selfie,” implying that diners were met by their own reflection on the conveyor belt.

The video, which was posted on Friday, has received more than 30 million views. Many others marveled over the video, like Bella, who said, “This makes me so happy, it’s like a scene from a movie.”

“It’s like a movie where everyone is the main character and each has their own story,” Steven said.

Sarah Kinsley – The King – @sabinahbaby

Chad Epps reflected, “My faith in humanity has been restored because no one stole your phone.”

“I adore this!” Chandaroyle exclaimed. This is a great idea for a commercial.”

“Such a vibe,” Ella James observed, “everyone is just so joyful eating their sushi.”

“This is the most wholesome video I’ve ever seen,” GabrielConover said.

And, as MarjoanofArc reported, one woman claimed to be one of the customers: “I’m shouting it’s my best friend and I at 39 seconds.”

The clip has also drew the attention of. This is a condensed version of the information.