Susan Arnold is Disney’s first female chairperson in the company’s 98-year history.

Susan Arnold was named the next chairperson of the board of the Walt Disney Company on Wednesday, making her the first woman to lead the company in its 98-year history.

Arnold took over as CEO of the entertainment empire on December 1, according to a statement provided by the company. She took over from outgoing chairman Robert Iger, who also served as CEO of the firm until February 2020.

According to the press release, Arnold has been a member of the Disney Board of Directors for 14 years and has also served as its independent lead director since 2018.

“Susan is an immensely esteemed leader whose depth of experience, steadfast honesty, and expert judgment have been helpful to the Company since she first joined the Board of Directors in 2007,” Iger stated of his successor. “Susan is the ideal option for Chairman of the Board, having most recently served as an independent Lead Director, and I am certain that the Company will continue to thrive under her guidance and leadership.” “As I take on this new role as Chairman of the Board, I look forward to continuing to serve Disney’s shareholders’ long-term interests and working closely with CEO Bob Chapek as he builds on the Company’s century-long tradition of creative excellence and innovation,” Arnold said.

She also expressed her gratitude for Iger’s “exceptional leadership over the past decade and a half.”

According to a CV given by Disney, the Walt Disney Company has had eight chairmen throughout its history, including Walt Disney himself. The first woman brings with her a wealth of experience.

Arnold formerly held senior executive positions at a number of the country’s most well-known firms.

This includes eight years as a director of the McDonald’s Corporation and spells at Proctor & Gamble, where she held at least four separate senior jobs. She also spent eight years as an executive with investment business The Carlyle Group.

Although Arnold appears set for the position of chairman, she will have big shoes to fill, as Iger was instrumental in reviving Disney and turning it into the multibillion-dollar corporation it is today.

Disney’s significant acquisitions of Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 21st Century Fox were overseen by Iger. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars series, among others, this has resulted in enormous multi-film undertakings.

