Surveillance footage Tripping and Dropping Food: A Man’s Very Relatable Reaction

“To make mistakes is human; to stumble is commonplace; to be able to laugh at yourself is maturity,” wrote American writer William Arthur Ward.

Ward may not have lived to see the dawn of social media, but his remarks are still relevant today, as this recent case demonstrates.

When D9mani, the man behind the Twitter handle D9mani, recently fell while bringing his food up a flight of stairs, he, too, saw the funny side.

So much so that he ended up uploading CCTV footage of the slapstick incident, as well as his outraged reaction, to the internet.

He described his motivation for uploading the video on Twitter, simply saying “you guys deserve laughter too,” accompanied a sobbing with laughter emoji face.

The man is seen running up a flight of stairs carrying a lunch in a disposable food container in the video.

However, as he nears the top of the stairs, he stumbles and falls, sending his dinner rolling across the floor in front of him and dropping numerous food items in the process.

While the exact degree of the damage to his dinner is not seen, the man’s subsequent reaction suggests it is severe, as he is repeatedly shown beating against the wall near the railing in obvious irritation.

He did, however, find relief on social media, with the resulting video receiving 2.9 million views.

More importantly, he found many people who sympathized with him, having gone through similar situations.

RachelMays commented, “Aw man, my heart bled watching this bc I know the sensation.” “Feel yo suffering buddy,” said carletia7sav. JCCarter0820 added the following: “I was about to send Buddy some cash. That pain was palpable to me.” The footage was nearly too hard to see for some. “Before this, they need to put a trigger warning,” trademark0013 stated.

D9mani, the original poster, provided a follow-up video in which he continued to appear upset as he proceeded down the corridor, having clearly discarded the food.

