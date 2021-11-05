Surprisingly, the KFC scene in ‘Spencer’ is based on a true story.

Spencer closes with what appears to be the most prominent KFC product placement since Mario Lopez’s bizarre Colonel Sanders Lifetime movie.

Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) finally gets to flee the Sandringham estate at the end of the film (spoiler alert for the film, which is currently in theaters). She takes the children William and Harry on an excursion in what would be considered typical living for most people.

On this day excursion, what’s their first stop? The princes’ first taste of the special blend of 11 herbs and spices comes from a KFC outlet in the United Kingdom.

Of course, most of what happens in Spencer is a work of fiction—for example, Diana was not visited by Anne Boleyn’s ghost, as far as we know.

However, some members of the royal household close to the Princess of Wales have stated that this tiny drive-in distraction is based on some true stories from her past.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady (played by Sean Harris in Spencer) told to Marie Claire that Diana would take her two sons to a fast food restaurant on occasion. In truth, this was McDonald’s, not KFC, as depicted in the film.

“”I recall the Princess coming into the kitchen one day and saying, ‘Cancel lunch for the lads, I’m taking them out, we’re going to McDonald’s,'” the cook told the magazine. ‘Oh my god, your Royal Highness, I can do that, I can cook burgers,’ I replied. ‘No, it’s the toy they want,’ she replied.” “The three of them would nip to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and fries before coming back to watch Blind Date [a U.K. game program akin to American show The Dating Game],” former royal butler (and frequent royal commentator) Paul Burrell said in The Mirror. Though McGrady did not specify which McDonald’s Diana attended, the restaurant nearest to Diana’s Kensington Palace house is on Kensington High Street, about a 10-minute drive away.

No one from the movie has explained why their favorite fast food joint gets transformed to KFC. However, a number of things could be at play, including KFC outbidding their competitors. This is a condensed version of the information.