Surprising Viral Conspiracy Theories Brian Laundrie is hiding beneath his parents’ flowerbed.

After numerous online sleuths proposed the possibility that Brian Laundrie could be hiding behind a flower bed in his parents’ property, the search for clues to his location took a peculiar turn.

On September 14, Laundrie was last seen entering the Carlton Reserve in Florida. The 23-year-old is still a suspect in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who was discovered dead in a Wyoming national forest.

Nearly three weeks after his last recorded sighting, a conspiracy theory claims that he is still hiding in his parents’ house.

It all began when drone footage of Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, working on a flowerbed in their garden went viral.

The video was instantly snatched up by TikTok sleuths, who began poring over the film for clues.

“Chris Laundrie offers to aid in the search for his son, Brian,” a user posting under the moniker kmiller480 wrote with a still from the video. Roberta Laundrie, on the other hand, is as busy as ever in the garden. “Has the FBI gone through the garden?” The video, which has been viewed over 535,000 times, may be found here.

Has the FBI gone through the garden? original sound – Where is BRIAN LAUNDRIE? #justiceforgabby #brianlaundrie #SoundcoreGoForGold #fyp Another TikToker, charlienovasite, went even further with the notion, providing a series of zoomed-in copies of the drone camera focusing on the behaviors of the person claiming to be Roberta Laundrie.

They wrote, “There is obviously someone there.” “You will not be able to persuade me to change my viewpoint.” @charlienovasite Slowed down when I zoomed in. Someone is unmistakably present. You will not be able to persuade me to change my viewpoint. #dirtylaundrie #brianlaundrie #brianlaundrieupdate #foryoupage charlienovasite’s original sound The video, which you can watch here, has been viewed over 1.1 million times, and it was quickly followed by another clip that focused even more on her activities.

She may be seen tending to an empty flower bed in the footage. “Looks like a hand stretches,” TikTok user Julie Boolie70 remarked in response to the video. This is a condensed version of the information.