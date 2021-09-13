Support for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari has left them “very moved.”

After announcing her engagement to long-term companion Sam Asghari on Sunday, Britney Spears is getting ready to say “I do.”

The pop star, 39, shared a brief video on Instagram showing off a beautiful diamond ring while posing with her fiancé, 27.

In the seconds-long film, Spears happily exclaimed, “Yes!” after model, actor, and personal trainer Asghari asked if she liked her new ring.

The actress shared her joy by captioning the film, adding, “I can’t f****** believe it!!!!!!”

Following the announcement, Spears and Asghari of The Family Business received a flood of congratulatory comments from celebrities and fans alike, causing the pair to issue a follow-up statement expressing their thanks.

In a statement, Asghari’s talent manager, Brandon Cohen, said, “The pair made their long-standing relationship official today and are incredibly touched by the support, devotion, and love exhibited to them.”

According to Page Six, Spears’ ring was designed by New York-based designer Roman Malayev and contains a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting with a floating solitaire design.

The inside of the band has been etched with “Lioness,” Asghari’s nickname for Spears, to give the ring a particular touch.

In a statement, Asghari said, “Every designer I spoke with about the ring was excellent with great ideas,” but “I simply clicked with Roman—we really connected on the design and he was as enthusiastic as I was to make it special—why that’s I chose him.”

“I couldn’t feel more thrilled to design this ring for such a lovely couple,” said jeweler Malayev.

