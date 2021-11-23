Superman is played by John Krasinski, and his sidekick Dog is played by Dwayne Johnson.

John Krasinski has announced that he will portray Superman with Dwayne Johnson’s canine buddy Krypto in the DC Universe.

Henry Cavill’s Superman job in the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) has been problematic in recent years, but Krasinski, who will voice the Man of Steel in the upcoming animated film DC League of Super-Pets, will not be replacing him.

The Office actor-turned-action star shared the news on Twitter, and The Rock responded in his trademark humorous style. Johnson will portray Krypto the Superdog, Superman’s pet, while other well-known actors and comedians will portray the dogs of great DC Comics superheroes. On social media, Krasinski teased a first glimpse at his Superman with a sneak peek photograph.

‘Bark Kent’ is played by John Krasinski.

When Krasinski announced that he’d be joining up with Johnson for the film, he stated that he’d achieved a career goal. Along with the news that he’ll be playing Superman in DC League of Super-Pets, he also posted a still from the film, which shows him flying with his dog Krypto, who is voiced by Johnson.

I’ve always wanted to work with @TheRock on a buddy film. These are the roles we were born to play, after all! @DCSuperPets!! (FYI… DJ is the one with the tongue) pic.twitter.com/eu6IVJXdd4 @johnkrasinski — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) 22nd of November, 2021 Johnson, or @TheRock, happily responded hours later, using plenty of DC and pet-related puns to greet his new co-star.

Supes, it’s walk-o-clock!!

Don’t forget to bring my “squeezy Bruce” or you’ll be served the “Bark Kent Tea Bag” once more!!

LFG now!!! #DCSuperPets https://t.co/6yBTXWbgrU November 22, 2021 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) Because Johnson is already set to star in his own live-action film as the character Black Adam, it’s safe to conclude that the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets will have no crossover with the DC Extended Universe films.

On June 8, 2021, Johnson was the first to unveil his new role as Krypto the Superdog on social media, when he tweeted a short teaser trailer that also announced who else would star in the film.

In ‘DC League of Super-Pets,’ Who Else Appear?

Dwayne Johnson and Dwayne Johnson and Dwayne Johnson and Dwayne Johnson and Dwayne Johnson and Dwayn This is a condensed version of the information.