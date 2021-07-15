Sunscreen Recall by Johnson & Johnson: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer and All Affected Products

After “low quantities of benzene,” a chemical that can potentially cause cancer, were identified in some samples, Johnson & Johnson recalled five aerosol sunscreen products from Neutrogena and Aveeno.

The business stated in a statement on Wednesday that consumers should cease using and destroy the impacted products.

“While benzene is not a component in any of our sunscreen products, it was identified in some samples of the impacted aerosol sunscreen finished products, and we are investigating the reason of this issue,” J&J said.

“We are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products out of an abundance of caution, based on exposure modeling and the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) framework, daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

The Sunscreen Recall Affects Every Product

“Consumers should discontinue using these specific goods and properly dispose of them,” J&J cautioned.

Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen, Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

The recalled products were distributed across the country through “a variety of retail channels,” according to J&J. Distributors and retailers will be notified of the recall by letter, and the business will arrange for returns of all recalled products.

Consumers with inquiries or requests for refunds should call the company’s Consumer Care Center at 1-800-458-1673, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Any adverse reactions or quality issues that occur as a result of using these products can be reported online to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program, or by downloading a form online and mailing or faxing it to the FDA. For additional information, see the J&J and FDA websites.

Sunscreen with Benzene

The recall comes after Valisure, a Connecticut-based online pharmacy and laboratory, discovered “high levels of benzene in specific batches of sunscreen products” in a recent study.

The lab examined 294 different batches of sunscreen and after-sun care spray and gel products from 69 different brands, including Neutrogena, CVS Health, Sun Bum, and Fruit of the Earth.