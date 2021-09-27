Sunny Hostin claims that her erroneous COVID test prevented her husband from doing surgery.

According to the Associated Press, Sunny Hostin, one of The View’s hosts, said her false positive COVID-19 test led her husband, a doctor, to stop doing surgery.

Positive COVID-19 test results were obtained by Hostin and co-host Ana Navarro on Friday, disrupting a planned discussion with Vice President Kamala Harris. The tests were false positives, according to Hostin and Navarro.

“It was quite unsettling to have my results made public before I even realized what was going on, before they were validated, and before I was tested again and again,” Hostin added. “And when things like that happen, there are real-life consequences.”

“God forbid he’s operating on someone and he’s COVID positive,” Hostin said, her husband was barred from practicing surgery. She said that her child’s school had been informed, but that all COVID-19 testing since then have come back negative.

“Not too long ago, I delivered the eulogy at my in-funeral,” law’s Hostin said of the emotional toll of the false positive.

“So you can imagine how I felt when I realized I could be COVID positive and my family would have to deal with yet another loss, one I don’t think my husband could handle,” she explained.

In a shocking moment of live television on Friday, Hostin and Navarro were taken off the broadcast, forcing an abbreviated Harris interview to be performed remotely.

On Friday, none of the hosts came into contact with Harris. The show reported that Hostin and Navarro, as well as Joy Behar and Sara Haines, were tested many times over the weekend and that all of the findings were negative.

Navarro expressed his surprise, saying, “I was stunned.”

The show had to waste time after the two were hauled off the air, so Behar and Haines engaged in a question-and-answer session with audience members until the remote interview with Harris could be set up.

On Monday, Executive Producer Brian Teta apologized on air to Hostin and Navarro, saying, “That led to some really awkward television that I’d like to get back if I could.”

Hostin claims she is completely vaccinated and believes she would be alright even if the test came back positive.

